Thomas White International Ltd. Acquires New Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,437,000 after buying an additional 1,893,207 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,635,000 after buying an additional 1,052,372 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,431,000 after buying an additional 952,184 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,221.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 958,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,370,000 after buying an additional 886,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,774,000 after buying an additional 830,665 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.90. 18,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.53. The company has a market cap of $143.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

