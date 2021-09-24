Thomas White International Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 10.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 235.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 1.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Nintendo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.40. 358,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,831. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.27. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.