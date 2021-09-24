Thomas White International Ltd. Buys 10,531 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,763 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 18.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,324 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.3% in the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,489,000 after purchasing an additional 264,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,871,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 746,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,088,695. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.684 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.