Thomas White International Ltd. Buys 2,484 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2,628.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

SCCO traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

