Thomas White International Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after buying an additional 3,013,962 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,533,000 after buying an additional 2,009,407 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in JD.com by 233.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,536 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,781 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

Shares of JD stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,542,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

