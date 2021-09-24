Thomas White International Ltd. Has $10.95 Million Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,278 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up 1.5% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $93,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,944,875. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 141.86%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

