Thomas White International Ltd. Has $13.46 Million Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 428,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,464 shares during the period. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd accounts for 1.8% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Thomas White International Ltd. owned about 0.06% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

SKM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,815. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.96. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

