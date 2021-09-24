Thomas White International Ltd. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,868,000 after acquiring an additional 467,052 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,205,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,405,000 after acquiring an additional 509,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,377,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,863,000 after acquiring an additional 106,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,767,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,976,000 after acquiring an additional 283,920 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Shares of AMX traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,801. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.