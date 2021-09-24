Thomas White International Ltd. Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,368 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korea Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

