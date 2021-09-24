Thomas White International Ltd. Has $4.76 Million Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,296 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned 0.07% of Woori Financial Group worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. UBS Group AG increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WF traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

