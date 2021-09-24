Thomas White International Ltd. Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Suzano by 308.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Suzano by 24.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 5.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 12.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Suzano alerts:

SUZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Suzano in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SUZ traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.43. 10,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 171.89%.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.