Thomas White International Ltd. Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,053 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology comprises 1.1% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Thomas White International Ltd. owned 0.36% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,831 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,346 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 54.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,536 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.47. 2,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,163. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.