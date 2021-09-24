Thomas White International Ltd. Has $9.16 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,255 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises 1.3% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,799,000 after buying an additional 1,063,713 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after buying an additional 1,478,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,790,000 after buying an additional 785,382 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after buying an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,130,000 after buying an additional 590,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $74.17. 11,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $84.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.58.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.