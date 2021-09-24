Thomas White International Ltd. Increases Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital accounts for about 1.0% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $135,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of PAGS stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.85. 7,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,641. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

