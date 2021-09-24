Thomas White International Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 193,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,431.4% in the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 279,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 261,190 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $923,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBSW stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 68,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.8075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

