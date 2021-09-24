Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases 17,757 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Infosys comprises about 1.5% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Infosys by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Infosys by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. 102,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,975,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

