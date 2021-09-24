Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases 8,321 Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Sendas Distribuidora worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASAI. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,604,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,866 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,246,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,070,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,351,000. 5.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Shares of ASAI stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.69. 2,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Sendas Distribuidora Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.