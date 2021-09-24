Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 516.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

Shares of PKX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,344. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. POSCO has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

PKX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.