Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases New Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 842,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,000. ASE Technology makes up 0.9% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ASX. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

ASX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,021. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.3017 dividend. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

