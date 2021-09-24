Thomas White International Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of NetEase by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of NetEase by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 68,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,723. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $34.58 EPS. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

