Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 20,518 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Thomas White International Ltd. cut its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,518 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other.

