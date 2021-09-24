Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 225,640 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,640 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,668,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,330.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 126,470 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,455 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,225.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

NYSE:EDU traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 454,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,441,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

