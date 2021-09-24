Thomas White International Ltd. Takes $3.79 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 22.1% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 152,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,988. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. dropped their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.