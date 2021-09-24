thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.31

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $10.36. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 2,991 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on TKAMY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp AG will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

