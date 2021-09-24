TigerCash Achieves Market Cap of $754,609.80 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $754,609.80 and $7.36 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.04 or 0.00714679 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

