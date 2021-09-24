Tom Frohlich Sells 20,000 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KDNY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,227. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $577.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.06.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,412,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 309,154 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

KDNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

