Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.10

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.95). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 32,106 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £139.61 million and a P/E ratio of -71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.10.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

