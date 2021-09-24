Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRMLF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $34.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.