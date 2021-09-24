Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 18,474 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,860 call options.
Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $10.57 on Friday. Joby Aviation has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $17.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.
