Traders Buy Large Volume of Canoo Call Options (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 75,687 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 351% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,789 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOEV. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. Canoo has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that Canoo will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Canoo in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Canoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canoo by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 422,393 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter worth approximately $12,311,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after buying an additional 1,061,344 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.