Traders Purchase Large Volume of 1847 Goedeker Call Options (NYSE:GOED)

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 22,891 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 459% compared to the typical volume of 4,097 call options.

In related news, CEO Albert Fouerti bought 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $973,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 667.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

1847 Goedeker stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.16. 1847 Goedeker has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 29.50% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $64.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

