Traeger Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,541 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical volume of 1,485 call options.

COOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. Traeger has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

