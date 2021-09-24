Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRNS. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Transcat alerts:

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Transcat has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $479.28 million, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,392 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1,879.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.