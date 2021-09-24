Transcodium (TNS) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 110.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $298,432.22 and approximately $1,808.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00123573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044116 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

