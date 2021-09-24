TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.72

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $2.12. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 198,903 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $149.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 8.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,251,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 92,946 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

