Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.05

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.25. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 440,777 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

