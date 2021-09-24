TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Mizuho

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.36.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

