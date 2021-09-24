TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0910 on Top Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and $1.89 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0910 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001366 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001425 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

