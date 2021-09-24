TrueDeck Hits One Day Volume of $14,537.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $107,780.01 and approximately $14,537.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 64.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.



TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

