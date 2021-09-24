TrueDeck Price Hits $0.0035 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $107,780.01 and approximately $14,537.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 64.8% against the US dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00053918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00124506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044262 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

