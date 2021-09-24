TrueFlip Reaches Market Cap of $3.69 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 79.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 98.7% against the dollar. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $84,597.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00055000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00123414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044145 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TFL is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

