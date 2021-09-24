Trulite (NASDAQ:TRUL) Shares Down 1.1%

Trulite, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUL)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.86. 926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00.

Trulite Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUL)

Trulite, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development, production, sourcing, marketing, and sale of portable, semi-portable and stationary products, components, and systems that generate powers for off-grid applications in the United States. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells, photovoltaic solar panels, wind micro-turbines, batteries, charge controllers, and inverters.

