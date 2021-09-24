Umbrella Network Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $30.01 million and approximately $17.40 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00086140 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00016011 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 97,437,397 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars.

