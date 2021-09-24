UniFarm (UFARM) Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Million

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, UniFarm has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One UniFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $8,889.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00073810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00108203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00147916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,542.07 or 0.99918892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.37 or 0.06783933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.89 or 0.00784216 BTC.

UniFarm Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

