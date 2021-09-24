UniLayer Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. UniLayer has a total market cap of $16.27 million and $5.26 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniLayer has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00053743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00125890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043858 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

LAYER is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,997,193 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

