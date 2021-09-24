Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,447 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,687 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 70.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.17.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.34. 10,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,404. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

