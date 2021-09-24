Unisocks One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,008.00 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Unisocks has a total market cap of $24.30 million and approximately $8,008.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unisocks has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for $80,479.68 or 1.89023266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00055061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00123386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00044262 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

