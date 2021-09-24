Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

UPLD opened at $36.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,192,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,924 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

