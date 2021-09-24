Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to announce sales of $213.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.68 million and the lowest is $212.24 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $758.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $757.78 million to $758.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPST. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.55.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,053,966 shares of company stock worth $431,274,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $336.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.27 and its 200-day moving average is $147.07. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $346.54.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

