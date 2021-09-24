USDK (USDK) Trading Down 0% This Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.71 million and $219.84 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDK has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00073810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00108203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00147916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,542.07 or 0.99918892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.37 or 0.06783933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.89 or 0.00784216 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.